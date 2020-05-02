Two militants killed in Pulwama

Two militants were killed in an operation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday, according to the J&K police.

A Srinagar-based police spokesperson said a search operation was launched jointly by the Pulwama police, the Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF in the Hydergund Dangerpora area of Pulwama.

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed. Identification of the killed terrorists is being ascertained and the medico-legal formalities are also being done,” the police said.

The police said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were also recovered from the site of the encounter.

Two residential houses, where the militants were holed up, were damaged as the security forces used explosive devices to flush out the militants. Meanwhile, the Internet was also snapped in Pulwama when protesters clashed with the security forces near the encounter site.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson said it has engaged a group of militants in in north Kashmir’s Handwara area.

“The operation is on in Handwara’s Chanjmulla area. An exchange of fire started around 3 p.m.,” said the spokesperson.