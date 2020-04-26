Four militants killed in Kulgam, operation on: police

The J&K police on Sunday said it killed four militants and were engaging two others in a gunfight in Kulgam.

"Four terrorists were killer and two others are trapped.The operation is on," a police spokesman wrote on Twitter.

Around 300 terrorists waiting in PoK for intrusion; Army re-calibrates counter-infiltration grid

The militants were encircled by a joint team of the Army, police and CRPF's during a search operation in Kulgam's Asthal.

"The Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the police said.

The police have not disclosed the identity of the slain militants or the outfits they belong to so far.

It's fourth operation in the past one week in south Kashmir.