National

Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam

Army jawan stand guarding Kulgam District in south Kashmir. File photo. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad
PTI Srinagar 13 June 2020 08:09 IST
Updated: 13 June 2020 08:10 IST

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nipora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired at security forces, who retaliated.

Advertising
Advertising

In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed, the official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

The operation is on, the official added.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In National
Jammu and Kashmir
Read more...