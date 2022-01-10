National

Two militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

This image made out of Google Maps locates Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.  

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on January 10, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hassanpora village of Kulgam district following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesperson said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.

Two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces, the spokesperson said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

He said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the scene of the encounter.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2022 6:07:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/two-militants-killed-in-encounter-in-jks-kulgam/article38218872.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY