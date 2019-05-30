Two militants killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Two unidentified terrorists were killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.
According to the police, two militants were killed in the Sopore encounter. "The bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identities and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained," said the police.
Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter, he added.
Earlier, a search operation was carried out in early morning to nab militants hiding in north Kashmir's Baramulla on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the authorities closed educational institutes in Sopore.
