Two militants killed in encounter in J&K's Awantipora

Army jawans rush towards the encounter site in Awantipora in Pulwama district of J&K. File photo

Army jawans rush towards the encounter site in Awantipora in Pulwama district of J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Two local militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The encounter broke out at Rajpora in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district late on Monday night after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation, a police official said.

Two local militants were killed in the gun battle. Two AK rifles and incriminating material were seized from the scene of the encounter, he said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the slain duo were involved in killing civilians, including a government employee.

"Killed terrorists identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian. Besides other terror crimes, terrorist Shahid was involved in the killing of a woman Mst Shakeela of Aripal and a govt employee/peon Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral," Mr. Vijay Kumar tweeted.


