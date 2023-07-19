ADVERTISEMENT

Two militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K

July 19, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Srinagar

Four AK rifles and six hand grenades were among the war-like stores recovered from the scene of the gun battle in J&K’s Kupwara district.

PTI

Army personnel at an encounter with the militants in the in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two terrorists, the Army said. 

"In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

It said two terrorists were eliminated while four AK rifles and six hand grenades were among the war-like stores recovered from the scene of the gun battle.

The Army said the operation was still in progress.

CONNECT WITH US