ADVERTISEMENT

Two militant associates of TRF/LeT arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, ammunition recovered

March 07, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Srinagar

Two AK-47 magazines, 15 rounds of AK-47, 20 blank posters of the banned LeT (TRF) and other incriminating material were recovered from their possession, says police spokesman

PTI

Image used for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Two suspected militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and some ammunition was recovered from their possession, police said on March 7. Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Monchkhud Kunzer village in the north Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police spokesman said.

Two suspected persons, identified as Khurshid Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan, both residents of Zandpal Kunzer, were apprehended, he said.

ALSO READ
15 kg IED detected in Udhampur, arms recovered in Kupwara

Two AK-47 magazines, 15 rounds of AK-47, 20 blank posters of the banned LeT (TRF) and other incriminating material were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

The Resistance Front or the TRF is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During preliminary investigation, the arrested suspects revealed that they were working as terrorist associates with the LeT (TRF), the spokesman said.

ALSO READ
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Shopian

He said the duo planned to use the ammunition to carry out terrorist activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas.

A case was registered at the Kunzer police station and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US