Two militant associates of TRF/LeT arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, ammunition recovered

March 07, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Srinagar

Two suspected militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and some ammunition was recovered from their possession, police said on March 7. Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Monchkhud Kunzer village in the north Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police spokesman said.

Two suspected persons, identified as Khurshid Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan, both residents of Zandpal Kunzer, were apprehended, he said.

Two AK-47 magazines, 15 rounds of AK-47, 20 blank posters of the banned LeT (TRF) and other incriminating material were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

The Resistance Front or the TRF is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

During preliminary investigation, the arrested suspects revealed that they were working as terrorist associates with the LeT (TRF), the spokesman said.

He said the duo planned to use the ammunition to carry out terrorist activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas.

A case was registered at the Kunzer police station and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman added.