HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two militant associates of TRF/LeT arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, ammunition recovered

Two AK-47 magazines, 15 rounds of AK-47, 20 blank posters of the banned LeT (TRF) and other incriminating material were recovered from their possession, says police spokesman

March 07, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Image used for representation purposes only. File

Image used for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Two suspected militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and some ammunition was recovered from their possession, police said on March 7. Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Monchkhud Kunzer village in the north Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police spokesman said.

Two suspected persons, identified as Khurshid Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan, both residents of Zandpal Kunzer, were apprehended, he said.

ALSO READ
15 kg IED detected in Udhampur, arms recovered in Kupwara

Two AK-47 magazines, 15 rounds of AK-47, 20 blank posters of the banned LeT (TRF) and other incriminating material were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

The Resistance Front or the TRF is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

During preliminary investigation, the arrested suspects revealed that they were working as terrorist associates with the LeT (TRF), the spokesman said.

ALSO READ
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Shopian

He said the duo planned to use the ammunition to carry out terrorist activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas.

A case was registered at the Kunzer police station and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime) / national security

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.