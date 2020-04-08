National

Two mild intensity earthquakes hit West Bengal, Sikkim

There was no report of injury to any person or damage to property

Two earthquakes of mild intensity struck West Bengal and Sikkim within a gap of 12-hours on Wednesday, an IMD official said here.

There was no report of injury to any person or damage to property as per initial reports, officials said.

While the first earthquake hit East Sikkim district at 1.33 a.m., the other one was recorded in West Bengal’s Bankura district at 11.24 a.m., the IMD official said.

The tremor in East Sikkim was of magnitude 3.2 and occurred at a depth of 5 km from ground level, the official said.

In Bankura district, the quake was recorded at 4.1 magnitude at a depth of 15 km from ground level, he said.

Feeling the mild tremor, people at some places in the two districts came out of their homes, but there was no report of any damage to property or life so far, an official said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2020 3:30:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/two-mild-intensity-earthquakes-hit-west-bengal-sikkim/article31288050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY