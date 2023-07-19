Two migrant workers shot at, injured in Kashmir’s Anantnag: police

July 19, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - Srinagar:

Militants shot at and injured two non-local labourers in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Tuesday evening.

“Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in Anantnag. Both the injured civilians have been shifted to hospital, where they are stated to be stable,” the police said.

The police said the area was cordoned off after the attack.

The attack comes just five days after militants shot at and injured three non-local migrant workers in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

The fresh attack took place on a day when the State Investigation Agency (SIA) raided 10 places in three districts of South Kashmir as part of the investigation into the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, a bank guard, in February in Pulwama.

Three active terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba – Danish Hamid Thoker alias Khalid, Ubaid Padder, both from Chakoora Shopian, and Abrar Farooq Wani of Heff Shirmal – were raided.