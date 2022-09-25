Two migrant labourers shot at, injured in Pulwama: Police

The Hindu Bureau SRINAGAR
September 25, 2022 01:15 IST

An injured labourer undergoes treatment at a hospital after being shot at during a terrorist attack in Pulwama on September 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two non-local migrant labourers were shot at and injured in south Kashmir's Pulwama on Saturday evening.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured two outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama," the police said.

The incident took place in the evening when the labourers had returned from the day's work.

The injured were shifted to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, the police added.

The victims were identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qasri from Bihar's Batya Zila.

