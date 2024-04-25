GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two LWEs killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Odisha

As many as 63 naxalites have been killed in 154 incidences of naxal violence between 2019 and 2023

April 25, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two naxalites were found dead in exchange of fire between outlawed CPI (Maoist) and security forces in Parhel Reserve Forest under Kantamal police station of Odisha’s Boudh district early on April 25.

According to police, left wing extremists launched indiscriminate fire on personnel of Special Operation Group, a special anti-naxal force of Odisha, when they were on patrolling the area upon being tipped off about presence of naxals.

BSF got tip-off on Maoist group presence in Chhattisgarh: official

“As of now, we have spotted bodies of two LWEs. Massive combing operation has been launched to fleeing naxals,” said Suresh Dev Datta Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Operation).

Besides, arms grenades and other articles were recovered from the Parhel forest, Mr. Singh said, adding that operation was continuing.

Odisha has recorded 154 incidences of naxal violence between 2019 and 2023. As may as 71 exchanges of fires have taken place between security forces and LWEs resulting in deaths of 42 naxalites and arrest of 145 red rebels. According to State police, 63 naxalites have laid down their arms. Seven security force personnel have lost their lives.

Though Maoist incidences were on declining trend all across the State especially southern districts like Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput and Gajapati, LWEs belonging to CPI (Maoists) were found active in forested region of central Odisha districts such as Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Nayagarh for past couple of years.

When voter ID is a licence to move along Red Corridor

Many of them sneaked into these districts from neighbouring Chhattisgarh. According to State police, LWEs carry out subversive activities under KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division.

Mr. Singh said identity and division of the LWEs would be ascertained after carrying out of detailed verification.  (EOM)

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.