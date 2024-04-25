Two LWEs killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Odisha

April 25, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Two naxalites were found dead in exchange of fire between outlawed CPI (Maoist) and security forces in Parhel Reserve Forest under Kantamal police station of Odisha’s Boudh district early on April 25.

According to police, left wing extremists launched indiscriminate fire on personnel of Special Operation Group, a special anti-naxal force of Odisha, when they were on patrolling the area upon being tipped off about presence of naxals.

“As of now, we have spotted bodies of two LWEs. Massive combing operation has been launched to fleeing naxals,” said Suresh Dev Datta Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Operation).

Besides, arms grenades and other articles were recovered from the Parhel forest, Mr. Singh said, adding that operation was continuing.

Odisha has recorded 154 incidences of naxal violence between 2019 and 2023. As may as 71 exchanges of fires have taken place between security forces and LWEs resulting in deaths of 42 naxalites and arrest of 145 red rebels. According to State police, 63 naxalites have laid down their arms. Seven security force personnel have lost their lives.

Though Maoist incidences were on declining trend all across the State especially southern districts like Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput and Gajapati, LWEs belonging to CPI (Maoists) were found active in forested region of central Odisha districts such as Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Nayagarh for past couple of years.

Many of them sneaked into these districts from neighbouring Chhattisgarh. According to State police, LWEs carry out subversive activities under KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division.

Mr. Singh said identity and division of the LWEs would be ascertained after carrying out of detailed verification. (EOM)