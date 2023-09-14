HamberMenu
Two LeT terrorists 'encircled' by J&K Police in Anantnag

Three security officers were killed in the encounter yesterday

September 14, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Indian Army jawans in Anantnag during the second day of encounter with militants in south Kashmir on September 14, 2023

Indian Army jawans in Anantnag during the second day of encounter with militants in south Kashmir on September 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it has "encircled" two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in Anantnag district where three security officers were killed in an encounter a day earlier.

"In solemn tribute to the unwavering valor of Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Humayun Bhat who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation. Our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LET terrorists including Uzair Khan," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X. 

The commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, a major rank officer and a Deputy superintendent of police were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in Kokernag area of Anantnag district in Wednesday.

