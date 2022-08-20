Two LeT terrorists arrested for I-Day grenade attack in J&K's Budgam

The investigation is at an earlier stage and more arrests and recoveries are expected.

Two "hybrid terrorists" of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been arrested in connection with a grenade attack in Budgam on Independence Day in which a civilian from a minority community was injured, police said on Saturday.

On August 15, terrorists lobbed a grenade at Gopalpora Chadoora in Budgam district in which a person identified as Krishna Kumar sustained injuries. A case was registered at the local police station, an official said.

"Budgam Police cracked grenade lobbing incident on minority at Gopalpora on 15/8/22 in which 1 person from minority was seriously injured. 2 Hybrid terrorists of LeT namely Sahil Wani & Altaf Farooq @ Amir arrested. Vehicle used by terrorists also seized. Investigation going on," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Saturday.

During the investigation in the case, CCTV footage revealed that two scooty-borne suspects were involved in the grenade lobbing incident, he said.

Many suspects were picked up for questioning and during further investigation, police received information that Sahil Ahmad Wani of Tangnar Kralpopra Chadoora was involved in the attack, the official said.

He said Wani was arrested and during questioning, he admitted that he and main conspirator and hybrid terrorist Altaf Farooq alias Amir of Tangnar Kralpora were involved in the commission of the crime.

A raid was conducted and Farooq was arrested, he said.

During a search, posters of terrorist organisation TRF, incriminating materials and a hand grenade were recovered, the official added.

The scooty used in the commission of the crime has also been seized, he said.

Farooq was found involved in receipt and distribution of funds from the LeT, the official said.

The investigation is at an earlier stage and more arrests and recoveries are expected, he said.

The grenade was thrown at the behest of the LeT and TRF to create an atmosphere of fear in the society, the official added.

"Hybrid" militants is a term coined by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life.

Meanwhile, the security forces on Saturday arrested a terrorist in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, police said.

"Bandipora police & Army arrested 1 recycled terrorist namely Imtiyaz Ah Beigh @ Ina Bhai S/O Abdul Nawab Beigh R/O Beigh Mohalla Fatehpora, Baramulla," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Incriminating materials, and arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, two AK magazines and 59 AK rounds, were seized from him.