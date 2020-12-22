National

Two LeT militants surrender before security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational image.  

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants on December 22 surrendered before security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir during a cordon and search operation, officials said.

Security forces launched the operation in village Tangdoona of Kulgam district in the early hours following information about presence of militants there, the officials said. They said contact was established with the militants hiding in the area and they were appealed by their families and security forces to surrender.

"Both the ultras laid down their arms before the security forces. They handed over two hand grenades and two pistols," they added.

The surrendered militants were identified as Yawar Wagey and Aamir Mir.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2020 10:54:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/two-let-militants-surrender-before-security-forces-in-jammu-and-kashmir/article33391438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY