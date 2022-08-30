Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in Shopian encounter

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants

PTI Srinagar:
August 30, 2022 18:01 IST

Army jawans near an encounter site in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were gunned down by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras were gunned down.

“The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on,” a police spokesman tweeted.

