Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militantsSrinagar:
ADVERTISEMENT
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were gunned down by security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras were gunned down.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
“The slain terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on,” a police spokesman tweeted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
READ MORE FROM