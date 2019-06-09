Two lakh Indians to perform Haj

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday claimed that the quota for Indians to perform Haj has increased from 1,32,000 pilgrims to two lakh pilgrims in the last five years, the highest number since Independence.

Mr. Naqvi was addressing a press conference at the Haj House where he launched an online portal http://haj.nic.in/pto/ and a mobile App (HPFS) for the better organisation and experience of all Indian pilgrims.

The Union Minister credited the increase in Haj pilgrims over the last five years to Prime Minster Narendra Modi and said this could be brought about by communicating with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. “The number of Indian Haj Pilgrims is more than that of Pakistan and the quota is most likely to increase,” he said.

Flights for Haj will begin from July 4 and from various places across the country. There will be more than 500 flights catering the pilgrims. Medical facilities at the pilgrimage centre have also been taken care of. For this, a total of 14 health care centres and 620 co-ordinators will be catering to the Indian pilgrims.

“The removal of Haj subsidy have not caused much of a problem to the Indian pilgrims,” Mr. Naqvi said.

The minister said that the feedback mechanism in the online portal and the mobile app are extremely new and essential. “This mechanism gives immense power to the pilgrims and makes the process more transparent and progressive,” he claimed.