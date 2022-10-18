Two labourers from U.P. killed in grenade attack in J&K

A local "hybrid terrorist" of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested.

PTI Srinagar
October 18, 2022 08:19 IST

Security personnel cordon off area in Shopian district of Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two migrant labourers were killed after terrorists hurled a grenade at them in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, October 18, 2022, police said.

A local "hybrid terrorist" of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested for the attack during a search and cordon operation, they said.

Also Read
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by militants in J&K’s Shopian

The attacks comes just within three days after the a Kashmiri Pandit, who was a farmer by profession, was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Saturday.

"Hybrid terrorists" are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.

Terrorists hurled a grenade in Shopian's Harmen area, injuring two labourers, Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. They were shifted to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The area was cordoned off and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers, it said.

During the operation, a hybrid terrorist of LeT, who lobbed the grenade, was arrested, said Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in a Twitter post.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Imran Bashir Ganie from Harmen, he said.

Further investigation and raids are underway, the ADGP said.

