National

Two killed, seven injured in blasts in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, Srinagar

more-in

Two blasts rocked Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag and Srinagar districts on November 26, killing two people and injuring seven, police said.

In south Kashmir’s Anantnag, militants lobbed a grenade in Wagoora area when government function — ‘Back to Village programme’ — was taking place, killing two people and injuring four others, a police official said.

In Srinagar city, an explosion took place in the market near Sir Syed gate of Kashmir University in Hazratbal area on November 26 afternoon, the official said.

Three persons were injured in the explosion. All are stated to be stable, he said.

The official said the explosion was not caused by a grenade as suspected earlier. Preliminary investigation suggests that it was a low-intensity blast.

Further investigations are on, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
explosion
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 5:20:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/two-killed-seven-injured-in-blasts-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-anantnag-srinagar/article30087647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY