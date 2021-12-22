National

Two killed in twin militant attacks: police

Suspected militants killed a police officer and a civilian in two separate incidents in Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

An assistant sub-inspector, Muhammad Ashraf, was killed after militants “indiscriminately opened fire” at him in Anantnag’s Bijbehara area.

“Ashraf was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar but succumbed to his injuries,” a police spokesman said.

In a separate incident, unknown gunmen fired upon a civilian, Rouf Ahmad, in Merjanpora area of Eidgah locality in Srinagar in the evening. Ahmad was a property dealer.

“The injured was shifted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital where he was declared dead,” the police said.

The police have cordoned off both the spots where the attacks took place.

Both the attacks took place within 30 minutes.

The National Conference has condemned the militant attacks.


