Srinagar 04 March 2020 22:28 IST
Two killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir
Two persons were killed in a militant attack on a police patrol in the Sopore area of Baramulla in north Kashmir. Showkat Khanday, a special police officer, and Umar Subhan Wagay, a civilian, are the dead.
A official said armed militants fired upon policemen manning the Warpora post.
Two policemen and a civilian received bullet injuries in the exchange of fire.
“One policeman and one civilian died in hospital,” the official said.
