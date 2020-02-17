Two killed as under-construction bridge collapses at Farakka barrage in West Bengal

Two persons were killed and three injured when an under-construction bridge on Farakka barrage collapsed in Baishnabnagar area of West Bengal’s Malda district on Sunday night.

Seven persons were working at the site when a girder which was being installed between two pillars came down.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has given contracts to some agencies for the construction of the 1.5 km bridge on the Ganga, parallel to National Highway 34. Work for construction of the bridge, aimed at decongesting the national highway, started in January 2019 and was likely to be completed by the year end.

The deceased were identified as engineer Srinivas Rao, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, and Sachin Pratap, a construction worker from Delhi. The injured has been admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital. One construction worker is critical and has been put on life support. Superintendent of Police, Malda, Alok Rajoria said that two persons had died and three were injured in the incident. He said that parallel investigations would be carried out by the NHAI authorities and the police.

Centre blamed

The incident has sparked a political war of words with the Trinamool Congress and Congress targeting the Centre and the agencies responsible for construction of the bridge.

Trinamool Congress leader from Malda Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury alleged irregularities in the bridge construction by the agencies and said “cut money” was changing hands. Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded a probe and suitable compensation for the families of the dead.

Malda BJP MP Khagen Murmu said that those found responsible for the lapse would not be spared.

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said the Centre should look into the accident and take action against the construction agency.