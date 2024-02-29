Jamtara train accident: Two dead, search operation underway

February 29, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Jamtara

At least two persons were run over and killed by a train in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on February 28, police said.

Jamtara Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mujibur Rahman told PTI that the accident took place near Kaljharia around 140 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. "Bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. A search operation is on and the toll might increase," he said.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred at 7 p.m. and only two persons were killed. "Train no 12254 (Anga Express) passing between Vidyasagar-Kasitar stopped due to chain pulling at 7 p.m. At 7:07 p.m., two persons who were walking on the track were run over on the up line by MEMU train, at least two kilometres away from where the train stopped", the Eastern Railway said in a press statement. A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the issue, it stated.

The Divisional Railway Manager, Asansol, Chetna Nand Singh said the two persons killed were not Anga Express passengers. The incident took place about 1 km from the stoppage of Angan Express, the DRM said, adding, “Anga Express stopped between Vidyasagar and Kasitar due to chain pulling. While the train was at a halt, another local train was passing in the UP direction. Two people who were walking on the track dashed against the train and succumbed to the injuries.”

President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences to the bereaved families. “The news of the sudden death of many people in a train accident in Jamtara district of Jharkhand is extremely saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Ms. Murmu said in a post on X, in Hindi.

