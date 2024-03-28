ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed after anti-CAA meeting in Meghalaya

March 28, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - GUWAHATI

Police said the bodies of two persons — both non-tribals — were found at Ichamati and Dalda under the Shella Assembly constituency

Rahul Karmakar

Police said the bodies of the two persons — both non-tribals — were found at Ichamati and Dalda under the Shella Assembly constituency in Meghalaya. Google Maps image locates Ichamati.

Two persons were killed in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on Wednesday following a meeting organised by a local organisation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of 2019.

Police said the bodies of the two persons — both non-tribals — were found at Ichamati and Dalda under the Shella Assembly constituency. Both places are close to the State’s border with Bangladesh.

The district’s Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi, told journalists that the post-mortem was yet to be done. “Additional police teams from Shillong have been sent to the site,” he said.

Local officials said stones were found near both the bodies, indicating foul play. A magisterial inquiry would be ordered to ascertain what led to the death of the two.

The deputy commissioner said a magisterial inquiry would be ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Ichamati has had a history of communal violence with the non-tribal residents there often allegedly targeted as “outsiders”.

Police said the leaders of the locality have been asked to organise peace meetings on Thursday.

