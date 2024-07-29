ADVERTISEMENT

Two kanwariyas dead, 14 injured in road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena

Published - July 29, 2024 10:29 am IST - Morena

A sizable number of personnel has been deployed at the site to ensure law and order, the additional SP informed

A Kanwariya’s injured feet after he came carrying holy water from Haridwar during the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ in the month of ‘Shravan’, in New Delhi on July 28, 2024. Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Two kanwariyas died and 14 were injured after a truck hit a tractor-trolley in Morena in Madhya Pradesh on July 29, a police official said.

The incident took place at 5 a.m. on National Highway number 44, some 10 kilometres from the district headquarters, which led to enraged villagers beating up the truck driver and also blocking the arterial road for some time, the official said.

"The tractor-trolley was trailing the kanwariya procession to provide assistance. Two kanwariyas, Bharat Lal Sharma (37) and Ramnaresh Shrama (26) from Sihoniya area, died and 14 are injured. The injured have been hospitalised and are currently out of danger. The roadblock by the villagers has been cleared," Morena Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anurag Thakur said.

A sizable number of personnel has been deployed at the site to ensure law and order, the additional SP informed.

