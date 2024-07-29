GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two kanwariyas dead, 14 injured in road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena

A sizable number of personnel has been deployed at the site to ensure law and order, the additional SP informed

Published - July 29, 2024 10:29 am IST - Morena

PTI
A Kanwariya’s injured feet after he came carrying holy water from Haridwar during the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ in the month of ‘Shravan’, in New Delhi on July 28, 2024. Image for representation purposes only. File

A Kanwariya’s injured feet after he came carrying holy water from Haridwar during the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ in the month of ‘Shravan’, in New Delhi on July 28, 2024. Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Two kanwariyas died and 14 were injured after a truck hit a tractor-trolley in Morena in Madhya Pradesh on July 29, a police official said.

The incident took place at 5 a.m. on National Highway number 44, some 10 kilometres from the district headquarters, which led to enraged villagers beating up the truck driver and also blocking the arterial road for some time, the official said.

Also Read | Kanwariyas vandalise car, thrash occupants on highway in Uttar Pradesh after it brushes past one of them

"The tractor-trolley was trailing the kanwariya procession to provide assistance. Two kanwariyas, Bharat Lal Sharma (37) and Ramnaresh Shrama (26) from Sihoniya area, died and 14 are injured. The injured have been hospitalised and are currently out of danger. The roadblock by the villagers has been cleared," Morena Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anurag Thakur said.

Kanwar Yatra: the pilgrims’ progress

A sizable number of personnel has been deployed at the site to ensure law and order, the additional SP informed.

Kanwars are pilgrims who carry water from the Ganga to perform 'jal abhishek' of Shivlings during the Hindu month of Shravan.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.