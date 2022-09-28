Two Jaish militants killed in Kulgam encounter

During a search operation in the Ahwatoo area of Kulgam on September 27, 2022, hiding JeM terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party, police said. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were killed in an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

“During a search operation in the Ahwatoo area of Kulgam, hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party. In the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved,” Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The slain militants were identified as Mohammad Shafi Ganie of Batpora and Mohammad Asif Wani alias Yawar of Takia Gopalpora.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces have eliminated three JeM terrorists in Kulgam within last 24 hours. One non-local militant was killed on Monday.

“Both the slain terrorists were linked with the JeM. They were involved in several crimes, including attacks on police and security forces,” the police said.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including one AK-56, two AK-47, one pistol, one grenade, four magazines and one pistol magazine were recovered from the encounter sites in Kulgam.