Two Jaish-e-Mohammad overground workers held in J-K's Pulwama, says police

Security forces on Monday arrested two overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
“Police along with Army and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad from Awantipora who are involved in providing shelter, support and logistics," a police official said.
He said the arrested persons were also transporting arms and ammunition of the militants in Awantipora and Tral areas of the district and passing sensitive information to the JeM terrorists.
The arrested persons have been identified as Shezaan Gulzar Beigh and Waseem-ul-Rehman Sheikh.
The official said incriminating material, including explosive material and ammunition, have been recovered from the arrested duo.
"The arrested terror associates have been in touch with the Pakistani terror commanders through various social media platforms," he said adding that one of the arrested terror associate has also visited Pakistan and met some "terrorist commanders" there.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath