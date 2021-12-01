National

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed in Pulwama: Police

The two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were encircled by the security forces during a search operation launched in Rajpora area of Pulwama in a pre-dawn operation. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad
Special Correspondent Srinagar 01 December 2021 13:15 IST
Updated: 01 December 2021 14:01 IST

The two were encircled by the security forces during a search operation launched in Rajpora in a pre-dawn operation.

Two militants, including a ‘commander’ of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and a foreign associate, were killed in an encounter in Rajpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

“The militant commander of the JeM, Yasir Parray, who was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert, was killed along with a foreign militant, Furqan, in an encounter,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

He termed the killings as a “a big success to forces”. “Both were involved in several terror crime cases,” the IGP said.

The two militants were encircled by the security forces during a search operation launched in Rajpora in a pre-dawn operation.

