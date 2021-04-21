Two insurance company officials held on graft charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a senior divisional manager and an administrative officer of the National Insurance Company Limited in Srinagar on graft charge.

The accused persons have been identified as Ravikant Goel, the senior divisional Manager; and Nahida, the administrative officer.

The case was registered on a complaint alleging that a dealing officer of the insurance company, later identified as Ms. Nahida, had demanded ₹4.50 lakh in bribe.

The bribe had allegedly been sought for settling the personal accidental claim of the complainant’s father who died in a road accident.

Following negotiations, the accused demanded ₹2 lakh as first instalment to release a part of the total claim. The bribe was also to be shared with senior officials, as alleged.

Acting on the complaint, the agency laid a trap and arrested the administrative officer while she was receiving ₹2 lakh from the complainant.

During investigation, the alleged role of senior divisional manager (scale-IV) came to light and, therefore, he was also arrested.

The agency carried out searches on the residential and official premises of both the accused in Srinagar and Chandigarh.

Bank deposits of ₹30 lakh, ₹1 lakh in cash and some documents related to bank accounts, shares, property and other movable assets were found on the premises of the senior divisional manager.