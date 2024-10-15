ADVERTISEMENT

Two Indians arrested for smuggling drugs in Nepal

Published - October 15, 2024 06:33 pm IST - Kathmandu

Jamkod Khan from Bihar’s Kishanganj, was arrested on Monday along with his son Kishor from a hotel in Jhapa district’s Bhadrapur municipality, police said.

PTI

Nepal police have arrested two Indian nationals for their alleged involvement in smuggling narcotic drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamkod Khan, 38, from Bihar’s Kishanganj, was arrested on Monday (October 14, 2024) along with his 18-year-old son Kishor from a hotel in Jhapa district’s Bhadrapur municipality, police said.

Police allegedly seized 52 grams and 290 mg of brown sugar from the father-son duo.

Separately, in two different incidents, police have arrested two locals from Kaili district in drug trafficking.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sahadev Bhandrai has been arrested from Godavari municipality of Kailali district along with 545 grams of hashish and Prakash Rana has been arrested from Dhangadi city of Kailali along with 180 mg of brown sugar on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US