GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Indians arrested for smuggling drugs in Nepal

Jamkod Khan from Bihar’s Kishanganj, was arrested on Monday along with his son Kishor from a hotel in Jhapa district’s Bhadrapur municipality, police said.

Published - October 15, 2024 06:33 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI

Nepal police have arrested two Indian nationals for their alleged involvement in smuggling narcotic drugs.

Jamkod Khan, 38, from Bihar’s Kishanganj, was arrested on Monday (October 14, 2024) along with his 18-year-old son Kishor from a hotel in Jhapa district’s Bhadrapur municipality, police said.

Police allegedly seized 52 grams and 290 mg of brown sugar from the father-son duo.

Separately, in two different incidents, police have arrested two locals from Kaili district in drug trafficking.

Sahadev Bhandrai has been arrested from Godavari municipality of Kailali district along with 545 grams of hashish and Prakash Rana has been arrested from Dhangadi city of Kailali along with 180 mg of brown sugar on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

Published - October 15, 2024 06:33 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Bangladesh / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.