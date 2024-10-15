Two Indians arrested for smuggling drugs in Nepal

Nepal police have arrested two Indian nationals for their alleged involvement in smuggling narcotic drugs.

Jamkod Khan, 38, from Bihar’s Kishanganj, was arrested on Monday (October 14, 2024) along with his 18-year-old son Kishor from a hotel in Jhapa district’s Bhadrapur municipality, police said.

Police allegedly seized 52 grams and 290 mg of brown sugar from the father-son duo.

Separately, in two different incidents, police have arrested two locals from Kaili district in drug trafficking.

Sahadev Bhandrai has been arrested from Godavari municipality of Kailali district along with 545 grams of hashish and Prakash Rana has been arrested from Dhangadi city of Kailali along with 180 mg of brown sugar on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).