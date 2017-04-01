Two Indian students assaulted in Poland

Two Indian students were assaulted in Poland, a European news agency reported on Friday. The students were visiting a popular market square in the educational town of Poznan, when they both were attacked by unknown people.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she had spoken to the Indian Ambassador in Poland and asked for a report about the incident.

According to Polish media reports, the victims lived in Poznan and were strolling in the afternoon.

The police case was however delayed as the officials who reached the spot first did not speak English. This is not the first time that such an attack has targeted Indians in Poland.