Two Indian Navy women officers to embark on gruelling blue-water global voyage

After three years of preparations, two women officers of the Indian Navy are set to embark soon on an arduous blue-water voyage around the world.

Lt. Commanders A. Roopa and K. Dilna will be undertaking the expedition of circumnavigating the globe onboard INSV Tarini, Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said on Sunday.

Lt. Commander Dilna, who hails from Kozhikode of Kerala, was commissioned into the Navy in June 2014. Her father, late Devadasan, served the Indian Army.

Lt. Commander Roopa, a native of Pondicherry, joined the Navy in June 2017. Her father, G. P. Alagirisamy, was part of the Indian Air Force.

The two officers have been preparing for the Sagar Parikramaexpedition for the last three years, Commander Madhwal said.

“Sagar Parikrama would be a gruelling voyage requiring extreme skills, physical fitness and mental alertness. The officers have been training rigorously and gained thousands of miles of experience under their belt,” Commander Madhwal said.

The officers are undergoing training under the mentorship of ace circumnavigator and Golden Globe Race hero, retired Commander Abhilash Tomy.

The officers, as part of a six-member crew, had participated in trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil via Cape Town in South Africa and back last year.

Thereafter, they undertook a sailing expedition from Goa to Port Blair and back in double-handed mode. Further, the duo successfully undertook a sortie from Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius again in the same mode early this year.

"Indian Navy has made significant efforts to revitalise the sailing tradition, emphasising its commitment to preserve maritime heritage and promote seamanship skills," the Navy spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Navy has taken a centre stage in ocean sailing expeditions through the pioneering efforts of sail training ships – INS Tarangini and INS Sudarshini, and circumnavigating onboard INSV Mhadei and INSV Tarini.

"Continuing with the celebration of maritime skill and adventure, the two officers would be embarking on the extraordinary expedition of circumnavigating the globe onboard INSV Tarini very shortly," Commander Madhwal said.

INSV Tarini is known for circumnavigating the globe with an all-women crew in the historic first Navika Sagar Parikrama in 2017.

The circumnavigation of INSV Tarini will be a significant step forward in India's ocean sailing enterprise and maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation's growing prominence in global maritime activities and gender equality, the Navy spokesperson said.