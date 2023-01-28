HamberMenu
Two IAF fighter planes crash in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircraft of IAF

January 28, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Su-30 Sukhoi. Representational file image.

Su-30 Sukhoi. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Indian Air Force’s two fighter planes — a Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000—crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh on January 28, according to Defence Ministry sources. Search and rescue operations are currently under way.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircrafts of IAF. The Minister enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely, the sources said.

According to ANI, the two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on.

Further details regarding the crash are awaited.

