Two HPCL officials booked for alleged pilferage of petroleum products by CBI

April 10, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The probe was based on a complaint by HPCL’s Chief Vigilance Officer, alleging that the two officers conspired with private companies to allow pilferage of petroleum products from the Mathura terminal

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: P.V. Anusree

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Assistant Managers (Operations) posted at its Mathura Terminal in Uttar Pradesh, two private companies, and others, for alleged pilferage of petroleum products.

The officials have been identified as Rahul Kumar and Hemant Singh, while SR Transport Company and Jadon Transport Company have also been named.

The CBI launched the probe based on a complaint lodged by HPCL’s Chief Vigilance Officer, alleging that from June 2022 to January 2024, the two Assistant Managers (Operations) conspired with the private companies to allow theft and pilferage of petroleum products from the Mathura terminal. They purportedly caused a wrongful loss of about ₹5.82 crore to the exchequer and corresponding gain to the private transport companies.

“It was also alleged that in furtherance of the said conspiracy, both the accused Assistant Managers Operations allowed excess loading of totalling about 642 kilo litre petroleum products in the tank trucks of accused private transport companies on 305 instances,” the agency’s officials said.

On Wednesday, the CBI conducted searches on the residential and official premises of the accused persons in Agra and Mathura, during which property documents and about ₹12 lakh in cash were seized.

