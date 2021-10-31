Two held in J&K terror conspiracy case

Srinagar

31 October 2021 19:16 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said it has arrested two more suspects in a terrorism conspiracy case in Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused, identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani from Srinagar and Umar Bhat from Baramulla’s Sopore, were arrested on Saturday.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused persons are associates or overground workers of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists,” the NIA said.

Since the NIA registered the case on October 10 this year, a total of 25 accused persons have been arrested in multiple raids in J&K.

“Further investigation in the case continues,” an NIA spokesman said.