National

Two held in J&K terror conspiracy case

A view of National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said it has arrested two more suspects in a terrorism conspiracy case in Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused, identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani from Srinagar and Umar Bhat from Baramulla’s Sopore, were arrested on Saturday.

Also Read
Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar sent the message to police departments across districts. File

Data | Terrorism related civilian deaths in J&K cross two-year high in October 2021

 

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused persons are associates or overground workers of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists,” the NIA said.

Since the NIA registered the case on October 10 this year, a total of 25 accused persons have been arrested in multiple raids in J&K.

“Further investigation in the case continues,” an NIA spokesman said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2021 7:22:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/two-held-in-jk-terror-conspiracy-case/article37268948.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY