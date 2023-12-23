ADVERTISEMENT

Two held guilty in 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case

December 23, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Jaunpur (UP

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 2.

PTI

A child injured in the Shramjeevi Express blast arriving at the New Delhi Railway Station on July 29, 2005. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

A local court in Jaunpur has held two persons guilty in the 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case in which 14 people were killed.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar Rai held Nafikul Vishwas and Hilal guilty in the case, District government advocate Virendra Maurya said.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 2.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourteen people were killed and 62 others were injured when an explosion ripped apart a coach of the Patna-New Delhi train near the Jaunpur station in Uttar Pradesh around 5.00 pm on July 28, 2005.

The massive explosion rocked the train as it crossed the Harpalganj railway station and reached Hariharpur railway crossing.

The RDX had been kept in the toilet. RDX has been used in several terrorist attacks on Indian targets, including the Ayodhya train bombing of June 2000.

Witnesses had reported that two young men had boarded the train at Jaunpur with a white suitcase. Shortly afterwards, both of them leapt out of the moving train and fled without their suitcase. A few minutes later, the explosion shook the carriage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US