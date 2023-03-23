ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for unruly behaviour after drinking on board Dubai-Mumbai flight

March 23, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - Mumbai

As per officials, this is the seventh incident this year when a case has been filed for unruly behaviour by flyers

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two passengers on board a Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight were arrested for allegedly hurling abuses at crew and co-passengers in an inebriated condition, a police official said on March 23.

They were placed under arrest after the flight landed in Mumbai on March 22 and were granted bail by a court here, the official said.

"The two accused are from Nalasopara in Palghar and Kolhapur. They were returning after working for a year in the Gulf and started celebrating by consuming liquor they had brought from a duty-free shop," he said.

"When co-flyers objected to the ruckus, the two abused them as well as the crew that intervened. One of them was drinking while walking down the aisle. The crew took away their bottles," the official added.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (for endangering life and safety of others) and 21, 22, and 25 of Aircraft Rules, the Sahar police station official said.

As per officials, this is the seventh incident this year when a case has been filed for unruly behaviour by flyers.

On March 11, a man was arrested for smoking in the lavatory and trying to open the emergency exit of a London-Mumbai flight.

