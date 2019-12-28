Two held for threatening Customs officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons for allegedly threatening Customs officials to dissuade them from pursuing a probe against three private companies. One of them had posed as the CBI Director.

The accused have been identified as Daksh Aggarwal, who is from Hardwar in Uttarakhand and Puneet Preteek, a resident of Ferozeshah Road in Delhi.

Impersonating as the CBI Director, on December 18, Daksh allegedly called up a Mumbai-based CGST Superintendent who was investigating three companies — Nemani Steel, Sunita Developers and Great Town Trading for alleged transactions with a bogus firm, Commercial Corporation.

Daksh claimed that there was a complaint against the Superintendent alleging that he was blackmailing the companies. He mentioned about an FIR and also threatened to arrest the official.

On December 19, the imposter called the CGST Commissioner in Mumbai from a landline that is registered in the CBI's name in Delhi. As it turned out, the number had allegedly been "spoofed".

The accused had also offered ₹30 lakh to the probe official for closing the investigation against the companies.

Acting on a tip-off that they would meet in a hotel located on Ashoka Road in the posh Lutyens' Delhi, the CBI laid a trap and arrested them recently.