Two held for lynching a vegetable vendor in Assam

The Assam police on Monday arrested two persons for lynching a vegetable vendor after his bicycle allegedly grazed their vehicle.

The incident happened at Monahkuchi village in Kamrup district’s Hajo, about 35 km northwest of Guwahati, on Sunday.

Police said the middle-aged vendor, identified as Sanatan Deka, was attacked after his bicycle allegedly grazed the vehicle of the accused on the evening of May 23.

The victim, from Tetelia village in the district, had taken to selling vegetables after losing his job at a factory due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Jalil Ali and Sabir Ali, who were in the vehicle, quarrelled with the vegetable vendor after the incident. Three others joined the duo and thrashed Mr. Deka, the police said. The five fled when locals gathered.

The locals rushed the grievously injured vendor to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We have arrested Faizur Hoque and Eyusuf Uddin Ahmed, two of the accused. We are hopeful of catching the other three soon,” a district police officer said.