Two held for death of BJP workers in Kheri incident

FIR lodged by party worker says farmers attacked his vehicle leading to death of driver

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday made the first arrests in an FIR lodged in connection with the alleged lynching of three BJP workers, including a driver, moments after their vehicles ran over a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Also Read:

Eight persons were killed in the incident in Tikonia — four farmers, three BJP workers and a local journalist Raman Kashyap in the incident. The police have already arrested 13 persons, including Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, in connection with an FIR lodged over the murder of the four farmers.

Apart from the four farmers and Raman Kashyap, two BJP workers — Shubham Mishra and Shyam — and the driver of one of the vehicles that ran amok, Hari Om Mishra, were killed in the incident.

SIT probe

Lakhimpur Kheri Crime Branch said they had arrested Vichitra Singh and Gurvinder Singh, both residents of Lakhimpur Kheri but from Bheera and Gola areas respectively, in connection with the second FIR lodged in the case. The matter is being probed by a Special Investigation Team.

Crime Branch Kheri said the two were lodged in Lakhimpur Kheri district jail after being produced in a local court which sent them to judicial custody.

The first FIR in the case names Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish and 15-20 others on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and death by negligence for allegedly mowing down farmers. The second FIR, lodged by a BJP worker Sumit Jaiswal against unidentified persons for murder and other charges, alleged that farmers had thrown stones at the vehicle and attacked it with sticks while it was passing by the protesters.

Mr. Jaiswal’s complaint alleges that the protesting farmers had attacked the vehicle in which he was sitting which was en route to receive Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Protesters attacked the vehicles with stones and lathis, and his vehicle came to a halt after driver Hari Om was hit in the head, the FIR alleged.

Hari Om was then pulled out of the car and attacked with lathis and swords, alleged Mr Jaiswal. As the other BJP workers tried to flee, the protestors also caught hold of Shubham Mishra, who was later found dead, he added, saying he had survived the attack.

Incidentally, Mr. Jaiswal, who was caught on video escaping from one of the SUVs after it ran into the crowd of farmers, was recently arrested in connection with the first FIR.