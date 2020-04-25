Two held for assaulting doctors in Berhampur

Two youths who allegedly assaulted and abused doctors at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Berhampur have been arrested on Thursday.

The two were irked when the doctors objected to their entry into the campus without wearing masks on Wednesday. The arrested were identified as M. Siba Patra and Nayan Swain from the Ankuli area of the city.

According to police sources, Mr. Swain was suffering from back pain and he, along with his friend Mr. Patra, visited the casualty section on April 22 night.

As per the FIR filed by the Baidyanathpur police in Berhampur, both the accused had entered the doctors’ chamber without mask. When the doctors on duty objected to it and advised them to get their faces covered, the two youths allegedly abused them in vulgar language. Some other doctors intervened. The two accused allegedly assaulted and misbehaved with those doctors also. The FIR was filed by Purusottam Swain, a resident doctor.

The incident comes at a time when the Odisha government and the Centre have decided to take strict action against miscreants assaulting and attacking doctors on COVID-19 duty.