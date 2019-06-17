AIIMS doctors on strike after attack

A resident doctor was allegedly abused and manhandled by a patient’s attendants at AIIMS Trauma Centre in the early hours of Monday, following which his colleagues at the institute went on a strike.

The AIIMS Resident Doctor’s Association said services at outpatient departments and operation theatres and ward visits had been withdrawn from Monday noon to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, but emergency services swere available.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the police said.

A senior police officer said that the accused — identified as Raj Kumar, Aman and Vikas — were arrested from the spot. “One accused is absconding and teams are looking for him,” the officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said. A case under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered, the officer added.

Narrating the incident, Rajeev Ranjan, general secretary of the AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), said that around 1.30 a.m., Roshan Lal, a doctor on duty, was abused and manhandled by the attendants of a patient who had a come with a leg injury. “Dr. Lal was on duty when a few guys came with their patient. They were all drunk. Dr. Lal was attending to a patient who was critical and asked the attendants to wait for a while till he attends to the critical person,” Dr. Ranjan said.

The accused, however, allegedly got agitated and asked Dr. Lal to treat their patient first after which they verbally abused him and manhandled him.

The police said the matter was reported around 4 a.m., after which they reached the spot. Dr. Lal gave them a complaint. “The complaint said he was abused and misbehaved with by a few people. Three of them were first put under preventive arrest and were then formally arrested,” the police officer said, adding that though the attendants had come with an accident victim, the accident had not been reported. The patient had been subsequently taken somewhere else from the AIIMS Trauma Centre, the police officer said.