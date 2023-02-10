Two HC judges elevated to Supreme Court; top court gets full strength of 34 judges

February 10, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 12:18 pm IST

Two High Court chief justices were elevated to the Supreme Court on Friday, February 10, 2023, taking the judicial strength of the apex court to its maximum of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

The President appointed Justice Rajesh Bindal, incumbent Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court as judges of the Supreme Court.

“As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them: Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC and Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC,” Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 31. With the latest elevation, the Chandrachud Court will for the first time function with the full strength of its Bench.

This comes days after the top court got five new judges on February 6.

Earlier this week, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud read the oath of allegiance to the Constitution to Rajasthan HC Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal; Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol; Manipur HC Chief Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar; Patna HC judge, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah; and Allahabad HC judge, Justice Manoj Misra.

(With inputs from PTI)