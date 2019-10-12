National

Two govt. officials, road contractor’s employee kidnapped by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Two government officials and an employee of a road contractor were kidnapped by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Dantewada district, the police said on October 12.

The three were reportedly abducted around 4 p.m. on October 11 from Potali village, where construction of a road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) is underway, a senior police official said.

The abducted persons were identified as sub-engineer (PMGSY) Arun Marawi, technical assistant (MNREGA) Mohan Baghel and an accountant of the construction contractor.

All three were associated with the road construction work.

Police and paramilitary teams rushed to the spot and a combing operation is on, but there is no word as yet about the abducted persons’ whereabouts, he said.

Oct 12, 2019

