Two from Odisha's Kotia Kondh tribal community to attend R-Day function in Delhi as special guests

January 25, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - Berhampur (Odisha)

Every year, representatives from a PVTG are invited by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs as guests for Republic Day celebrations.

PTI

Tableaux artists from Odisha during the press preview of Tableaux participating in the Republic Day Parade 2024, at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp, in New Delhi on January 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two persons from the Kutia Kondh community, one of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in Odisha, are set to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi as special guests.

Birendra Majhi (28) of Garanga village in Bilamal panchayat, and Haramani Jani (22) of Burlubaru village under Belaghara panchayat in Kandhamal district, have already reached New Delhi to attend the Republic Day parade.

The tribal community is confined to Belaghara area in Kandhamal district. Around 50 tribal people across the country will attend in the ceremony.

Besides attending the Republic Day parade, they will also visit a few other places in New Delhi and meet VIPs during their 10-day stay in the national capital.

"We reached New Delhi on January 22 and will stay there till February 2 and attend a number of government programmes," said Deepak Kunar Sahu, welfare extension officer (WEO), Kutia Kondh Development Agency (KKDA), Belaghar, who is accompanying them.

"We are very much excited after getting the invitation from the government to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi," Mr. Birendra, a tribal farmer, said.

"I had never dreamt of boarding a flight and to attend such a big function in New Delhi. I thank the government," said Mr. Haramani, also a farmer.

