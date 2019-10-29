National

Two found dead in cremation ground in Moradabad

Two found dead in U.P. cremation ground

Two persons were found dead in a cremation ground in the Thakurwara area of Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. One of the deceased, local sources claimed, was a priest who indulged in occult practices to cure people and could have attempted a ritual on the night of Deepavali . “Rajendra Giri and an unidentified person were found dead in the cremation ground on Monday morning. Their heads were found to be crushed with a small LPG cylinder,” said Vishal Yadav, circle officer, Thakurwara.

“Fingerprint experts have taken samples and a dog squad has been pressed into service,” the official said.

